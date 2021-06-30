St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

Shares of St. Modwen Properties stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 557 ($7.28). The company had a trading volume of 590,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.87. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

