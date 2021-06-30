Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Cap of $19.75 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $24,532.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,522,322 coins and its circulating supply is 117,983,285 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

