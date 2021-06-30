State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of STT opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

