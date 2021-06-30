State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 134,832 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in State Street were worth $54,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 19.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 41.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,218,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 163.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

NYSE STT opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

