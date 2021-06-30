Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 59,814 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.07.

The firm has a market cap of $645.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 87,399 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 62.5% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 31.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

