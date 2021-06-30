Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

