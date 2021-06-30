Stem (NYSE:STEM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NYSE STEM opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Stem has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Stem by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

