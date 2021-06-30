STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.70 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

SNVVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF remained flat at $$1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

