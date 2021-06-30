Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,406 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,649 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $31,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $70,745,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

