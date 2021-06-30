Stifel Financial Corp Has $33.21 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $33,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $215.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

