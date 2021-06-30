Stifel Financial Corp Has $45.53 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $45,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $287.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.54. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $297.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

