Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 13,059 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $38,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,534.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,400.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,034.54 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

