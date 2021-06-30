Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

