Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.74. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,483 shares of company stock worth $29,838,124. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

