Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,632 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 337% compared to the average volume of 602 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NYSE:WOW traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 21,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,382. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

