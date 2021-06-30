Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,040 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,266% compared to the average daily volume of 382 put options.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,941. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

