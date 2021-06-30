Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Service Co. International Call Options (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,404 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,072% compared to the typical volume of 461 call options.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 89,990 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,588 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.