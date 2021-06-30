Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Hold”

BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEOAY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

SEOAY stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.