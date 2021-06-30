Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SEOAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.