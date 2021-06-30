STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.