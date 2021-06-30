Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.29.

Shares of TSE SRX traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.24. 96,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,247. The stock has a market cap of C$516.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

