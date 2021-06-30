Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,374 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

AAPL stock opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

