Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 5,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $996.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

