Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in June

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

