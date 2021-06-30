Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 632,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,601. The firm has a market cap of $989.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 63.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 404,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 228,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.