Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. 1,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $722.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.