Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 289.5% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,046,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNPW remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12,198,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,518,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Sun Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

