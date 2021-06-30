Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Insider Northern Star Resources Limited Sells 6,300,000 Shares

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$3,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,589,144.43.

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. Superior Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.46 million and a P/E ratio of 25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.