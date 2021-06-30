SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $54,580.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,052,457 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

