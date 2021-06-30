Susquehanna Reaffirms Hold Rating for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.
Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.53. 19,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,143. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.