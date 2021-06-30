Susquehanna Reaffirms Hold Rating for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.53. 19,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,143. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.