SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 285.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SVMK were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,390,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 338,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,998,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

