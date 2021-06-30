Swarm City (SWT) Market Capitalization Achieves $380,756.63

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $380,756.63 and $342.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

