Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in June

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of SZLMY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SZLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Life presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.