Switcheo (SWTH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $396,332.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and $396,332.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,531,482,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,465,719,659 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

