SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

SWKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

SWKH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 7,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20. SWK has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in SWK during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

