Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 408.2% from the May 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,046,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,062,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

