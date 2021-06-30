Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €108.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SY1. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.20 ($128.47).

Symrise stock opened at €118.75 ($139.71) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €109.91.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

