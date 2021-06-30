Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Financial Comparison

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.86% 29.55% 19.99%

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.81 $17.95 million $0.24 115.63 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 13.70 $18.19 billion $3.39 35.47

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 2 6 0 2.40

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $115.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Allegro MicroSystems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

