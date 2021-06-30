Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 22,985 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,811% compared to the typical volume of 1,203 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 110,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

