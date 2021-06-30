Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $714.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

