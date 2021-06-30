Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

TRGP opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

