Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.49, but opened at $29.62. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,794 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,704 shares of company stock worth $17,584,104. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $616.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

