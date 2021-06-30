Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

TSE:TKO traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.60. 174,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$736.29 million and a P/E ratio of 47.45. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,749,724.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,770.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

