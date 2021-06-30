TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $61,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Gentex by 768.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Gentex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

