TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $93,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,534.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,400.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,034.54 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

