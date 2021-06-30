TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,986 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of American Water Works worth $65,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

