TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,745 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $69,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 40,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,885,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,364,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

