TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 286,548 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286,548 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $77,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,674,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $516,672,000 after purchasing an additional 84,144 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,814 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 39,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

FIS opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

