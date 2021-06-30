TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TDH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39. TDH has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TDH by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TDH in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TDH during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TDH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

