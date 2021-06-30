TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck Sells 2,000 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 161,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,748. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in TechTarget by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

